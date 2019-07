A group of 11 young girls are given the chance to train with England captain Heather Knight and the rest of the team, having won the "Heather's Pride" competition, as the squad look ahead to the Women's Ashes series which begins on Tuesday.

You can follow the entire Women's Ashes series on the BBC, with ball-by-ball commentary and in-play video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

READ MORE: Heather Knight's latest BBC Sport column

READ MORE: Full preview of the Women's Ashes series