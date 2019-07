Imad Wasim hammers a ball straight at the elbow of his team-mate Sarfaraz Ahmed at the non-striker's end, forcing the Pakistan skipper to retire injured.

Sarfaraz recovered to face the final ball of the innings and then keep wicket against Bangladesh during their World Cup match at Lord's.

