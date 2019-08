England captain Joe Root says he is expecting a big response from his players as they look to level the Ashes series at Lord's.

England lost by 251 runs to Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston last week, when pace bowler and World Cup hero Jofra Archer was absent with a side injury. Australia captain Tim Paine says they will be wary of Archer this time round.

