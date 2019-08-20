England's all-time top Test wicket-taker James Anderson has praised Jofra Archer's "calm and collected temperament" after the pace bowler's Test debut, saying he'd "love to bowl at the other end to him".

Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tailenders podcast that he had never seen a player have "such an impact on international cricket in the first three months of their career".

Anderson faces a race to be fit for the fourth Ashes Test after a calf injury in the series opener. England have named an unchanged squad for the third Test, which begins at Headingley on Thursday.

