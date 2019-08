England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow flashes a wide Josh Hazlewood delivery to Marnus Labuschagne at second slip to fall for 36, as the hosts chase 359 to save the Ashes at Headingley.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'There's bits coming off' - Stokes helmet hit by 'thumping blow'

Available to UK users only.