England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan stars as Middlesex chase a T20 Blast record 227, with three overs to spare, against Somerset at Taunton to reach the quarter-finals.

READ MORE: England captain Morgan stars for Middlesex in record T20 Blast chase

WATCH MORE: 'Brilliant fielding'! Van der Merwe nutmegs himself to run out Hafeez

WATCH MORE: 'I don't believe it!' Waller takes 'spectacular' catch to remove De Villiers

Available to UK users only.