England pace bowler Jofra Archer says he is "all for battle" against Australia's Steve Smith but he's "not trying to scare him either".

Smith missed the third Test with concussion after he was hit on the neck by a 92mph delivery from Archer and they are set to meet again in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Archer told BBC Sport: "I'm all for the battle but I'm not going to get caught up in it either. There's other players we need to get out as well."