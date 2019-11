Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson believes a strong run of performances in The Hundred will enhance his England credentials.

Dawson will line-up for the Ageas Bowl-based Southern Brave in the new competition's first season.

The 29-year-old was part of England's World Cup-winning squad and will hope to press his case for the next men's T20 World Cup in Australia in the autumn of 2020.

Southern Brave will start their campaign in The Hundred against Welsh Fire in Cardiff on 19 July.