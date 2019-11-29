Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Cricket
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Video
Averages
England
All Teams
Counties
Women's Cricket
Australia v Pakistan - 2nd Test, day one
29 Nov 2019
29 Nov 2019
From the section
Cricket
Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary from day one of the second Test in Adelaide.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Latham century blunts England bowlers
04:42
Coverage starts in about 1 hour
From the section
Cricket
Hillsborough police chief cleared of manslaughter
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
News
Kamada double adds to Emery woes
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Celtic confirm top spot with Rennes win
5h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Football
Greatest Moment & World Sport Star
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Sports Personality
How single-minded Sancho made his schoolboy dream a reality
2d
3 days ago