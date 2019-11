Ben Stokes sealed England's astonishing one-wicket comeback victory over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley with a boundary through the covers.

Six weeks after his Cricket World Cup heroics, he sank to his knees following the four which completed a match-winning unbeaten innings of 135.

Available to UK users only.

Is this your Greatest Sporting Moment of 2019? See the other contenders and vote now