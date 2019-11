On the last ball of a dramatic super over after a tied match, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler sealed a historic Cricket World Cup final victory for England against New Zealand.

As the Kiwis sought a winning second run, he whipped off the bails from Jason Roy's long throw to run out Martin Guptill and spark delirious scenes at Lord's.

