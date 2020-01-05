Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Cricket
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Video
Averages
England
All Teams
Counties
Women's Cricket
Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers
5 Jan 2020
5 Jan 2020
From the section
Cricket
Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
England lead South Africa by 98 at lunch - listen to The Cricket Social
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Everton need to be perfect - Ancelotti
46m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Watch all the goals from Saturday's FA Cup third-round ties
23h
about 23 hours ago
Patriots' Brady 'unlikely' to retire
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
American Football
'I'd get 50 a season against Stones' - Pope
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Football
Evans wins to keep GB hopes alive
1m
2 minutes ago
From the section
Tennis
Comments