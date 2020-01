Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad uses the contentious 'Mankad' dismissal to run out Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira at the Under 19 Cricket World Cup.

The dismissal is known as a 'Mankad' after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in 1947.

In March 2019, lawmakers the MCC said the 'Mankad' was not 'in the spirit of the game' following the dismissal of Jos Buttler in an IPL match.

Scorecard: Afganistan U19 v Pakistan U19

