Highlights: Devine's unbeaten 75 leads New Zealand to victory

Sophie Devine's unbeaten 75 from 55 balls, including eight boundaries, helps New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Devine earns New Zealand win over Sri Lanka

