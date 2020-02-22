Thailand lose their first wicket on T20 World Cup debut

  • From the section Cricket

Thailand opener Nattaya Boochatham is caught by West Indies' Deandra Dottin off the bowling of Chinelle Henry at the T20 World Cup in Perth - Thailand's first appearance in a major ICC global tournament.

FOLLOW LIVE: West Indies v Thailand - in-play clips, radio & text

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

