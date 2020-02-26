Highlights: Bismah shines as Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets

An innings of 39 not out from captain Bismah Maroof helps Pakistan to an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup match at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.