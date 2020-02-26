Highlights: Bismah shines as Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets

An innings of 39 not out from captain Bismah Maroof helps Pakistan to an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup match at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

MATCH REPORT: Pakistan shock West Indies with eight-wicket win

CATCH UP: West Indies v Pakistan - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Top Stories

Heather Knight is hugged by Natalie Sciver after her century
United
haas
Breaking news
  • From the section Tennis
Chelsea's Jorginho
  • From the section Football
ireland rugby
  • From the section Sport