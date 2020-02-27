Highlights: India edge out New Zealand after tense finale

India defeat New Zealand by three runs despite Amelia Kerr's late heroics in their Women's T20 World Cup group stage match in Melbourne.

MATCH REPORT: India beat New Zealand by three runs

CATCH UP: India v New Zealand - in-play clips and ball-by-ball text commentary

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.