Is this the luckiest run-out escape you've ever seen?

South Africa's Sune Luus survives a seemingly certain run out in the Women's T20 World Cup game between South Africa and Thailand after Chanida Sittiruang completely missed the stumps. South Africa wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty then shows how it should be done by brilliantly running out Thailand's Nattakan Chantam.

Available to UK users only.

