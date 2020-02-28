Highlights: Bowlers back up Knight's half-century as England ease to win

England's Anya Shrubsole and Sarah Glenn take three wickets each to help England beat Pakistan by 42 runs after captain Heather Knight top-scored with 62 in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra.

