Highlights: Lee's 59-ball century powers South Africa past Thailand

Lizelle Lee stars, scoring 101 off only 59 balls, as South Africa comprehensively beat Thailand by 113 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra.
MATCH REPORT: Lizelle Lee century helps South Africa rout Thailand
WATCH MORE: India edge out New Zealand after tense finale
Relive Friday's games with in-play highlights and live text commentary.
Available to UK users only.
Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.