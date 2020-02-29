'A phenomenal piece of fielding' - Hoque takes 'superb' catch

Fargana Hoque produces a 'phenomenal piece of fielding' to dispatch New Zealand's Anna Peterson during Bangladesh's Women's T20 World Cup game against New Zealand.

FOLLOW LIVE: New Zealand v Bangladesh - radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'The more I see it the better it gets' - Sciver 'brilliantly' stumped

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

