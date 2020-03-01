'South Africa are in a hole' - Pakistan start well but Proteas fight back

South Africa lose Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk early as they are reduced to 17-2 with Diana Baig claiming both wickets for Pakistan, but an inspired innings of 53 not out by Laura Wolvaard helps the Proteas to 136-6 at the Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney.

FOLLOW LIVE: South Africa v Pakistan - in-play clips, live text & radio

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Teen sensation Verma shines again in dominant India win

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.