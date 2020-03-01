Highlights: Wonderful Wolvaardt propels South Africa to semi-finals

Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 53 from 36 balls helps South Africa recover from a bad start as they beat Pakistan by 17 runs in Sydney to reach the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: South Africa beat Pakistan to reach semi-finals

