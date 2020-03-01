'That's a ripper' - Brilliant Selman catch ends Wyatt's innings

England lose their second wicket as West Indies' Shakera Selman takes "a brilliant catch" to dismiss Danni Wyatt in Sydney at the Women's T20 World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v West Indies - in-play clips, live text & radio

WATCH MORE: England lose early wicket as Beaumont goes for a duck

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

