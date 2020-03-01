Ecclestone removes Dottin as England get early wicket

West Indies promote Deandra Dottin up the order to open the batting but the move doesn't pay off as she is caught by Nat Sciver off Sophie Ecclestone for nine against England in Sydney at the Women's T20 World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v West Indies - in-play clips, live text & radio

WATCH MORE: 'That's a ripper' - Brilliant Selman catch ends Wyatt's innings

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.