Highlights: Siriwardene takes four wickets on final Sri Lanka appearance

Watch highlights as veteran Shashikala Siriwardene takes 4-16 in her final match before retirement as Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by nine wickets at the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Ecclestone & Sciver shine as England reach semi-finals

Available to UK users only.

Follow ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app; in-play highlights (UK only) and radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

