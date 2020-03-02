Highlights: Siriwardene takes four wickets on final Sri Lanka appearance

Watch highlights as veteran Shashikala Siriwardene takes 4-16 in her final match before retirement as Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by nine wickets at the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

