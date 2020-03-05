Knight calls for rule change after England's T20 World Cup elimination

England captain Heather Knight hopes there will be a rule change regarding reserve days after England's T20 World Cup was ended by bad weather at the semi-final stage.

England were knocked out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain as India went through to the final.

There is no reserve day for the semi-finals, despite the final not taking place until Sunday in Melbourne.

