England pace bowler James Anderson says he is feeling "a bit anxious" because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on his professional and personal life.

A possible rescheduling of the cricket season will be discussed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday.

"Cricket and sport is not the be-all and end-all, but it is my livelihood, it's all I know," Anderson, 37, told the BBC Tailenders podcast.

Listen to the latest episode of the Tailenders podcast now on BBC Sounds.