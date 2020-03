Kevin O'Brien hits the fastest century in World Cup history to help Ireland to a shock victory over England in the 2011 tournament in Bangalore.

O'Brien reached the 100-mark in 50 balls and went on to score 113 as Ireland recovered from 111-5 to overhaul their target of 328 with five balls to spare.

"When you are in that frame and have nothing to lose, autopilot comes on and you go with the flow," O'Brien recalled of his stunning innings.