The International Cricket Council has opened its archive, and all week BBC Sport readers have been voting for the matches and moments they would like to see again.

Fourth place in the vote went to this clip of Bermuda's Dwayne Leverock for his iconic catch at the 2007 World Cup.

In third place, you voted for England women and their memorable victory at the 2017 World Cup .

You can see which moments came first and second over the next two days.