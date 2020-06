West Indies Test captain Jason Holder says "racism must stop" and that "this is a time for people to educate themselves", after the death of George Floyd in police custody in the USA sparked worldwide protests.

Holder's squad arrived in the UK on Tuesday in preparation for their rescheduled three-Test series which begins on 8 July.

WATCH MORE: 'I want athletes to not be put in boxes anymore'

READ MORE:Holder says tourists feel safe in UK