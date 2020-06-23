What makes a great bowler?

Help BBC Sport build a profile of what makes a great England bowler as we search for the Ultimate England Cricketers of the 21st Century.

You will be able to pick the best England men's players across eight bowling skills - accuracy, bouncer, seam, slower ball, spin, swing, variation, and yorker - when we launch our bowling vote on the BBC Sport website and app at 14:00 BST on Monday, 29 June.

The choices you make will build a clear picture of the abilities needed by modern-day England cricketers.

You will also be able to pick the best England batsmen across eight different categories when our batting vote opens at 14:00 BST on Friday, 26 June.

Video available to UK users only.