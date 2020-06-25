Who has the best defence - Cook, Atherton or Trott?

Which England batsman from the 21st Century has the best defence - Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Atherton or Jonathan Trott?

To decide, watch this video - which showcases the trio's ability to play straight - and then vote here from 14:00 BST on Friday, 26 June as BBC Sport searches for the Ultimate England Cricketers.

We're asking you to pick the best England men's players across eight batting skills - cover drive, straight drive, cut, pull, off the pads, innovation, power and defence.

The vote closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 29 June and the winners will be revealed on Friday, 3 July on the BBC Sport website and app.

You will also be able to vote for the best England bowlers across eight different categories when our bowling vote opens at 14:00 BST on Monday, 29 June.

Video available to UK users only.