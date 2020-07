Irish opener Paul Stirling says the team must be at their best if they are to shock world champions England after the ODI series between the sides was confirmed on Monday.

There were fears the three-match series would be called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic but it will now go ahead in Southampton with a 30 July opener.

Ireland wicketkeeper Gary Wilson also looks forward to the series, which will be played behind closed doors at the bio-secure Ageas Bowl.