England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Joseph with his second ball

Dom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball as he has nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.

