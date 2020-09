After a very slow start to his innings, Jonny Bairstow hits two sixes in an over off the bowling of Adam Zampa in the first one-day international at Old Trafford as England look to chase 295 to win.

MATCH REPORT: England lose first ODI despite Billings century

WATCH MORE: 'An absolute beauty' - Archer bowls Warner

Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 23:20 BST.

Available to UK users only.