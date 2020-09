Spinner Adam Zampa takes three wickets for Australia in the second one-day international against England at Old Trafford, after claiming four in the first match of the three-game series.

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:50 BST on Sunday, 13 September.

