Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins deceives Jonny Bairstow with a slower delivery to bowl out the opener for 112 and reduce England to 220-6 in the deciding one-day international of the series at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia in ODI series decider - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Buttler caught off Zampa as England lose fourth wicket

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST on Wednesday, 16 September.

Available to UK users only.