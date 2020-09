Joe Root bowls David Warner with an "absolute jaffa" then has Mitchell Marsh caught behind as Australia stumble to 55-4 in pursuit of 303 to beat England and claim the one-day international series win at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia in ODI series decider - clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: England make 'perfect start' as Woakes removes Finch & Stoinis

Watch highlights on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer at 23:30 BST on Wednesday, 16 September.

Available to UK users only.