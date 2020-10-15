England's Tammy Beaumont on inspiring the next generation

England and Kent's Tammy Beaumont joins the Tailenders podcast to discuss how women's cricket has grown since she first got into the sport.

She told Greg James, Felix White and Jimmy Anderson that she now gets messages from fans saying they've 'dressed up as me to go to school as their sporting hero!'

This clip is originally from Tailenders on 13 October 2020.

(Sadly Greg never made a cameo in Keeping Up Appearances… But you’ll have to listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds to find out why it’s his virtual background!)