Day four of BBC Sport's 2020 advent calendar features the historic moment James Anderson became the first seam bowler to reach 600 Test wickets, having Pakistan's Azhar Ali caught by Joe Root at slip in the third Test at the Ageas Bowl.

The 600 mark had only previously been passed by spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

