The Hundred puts women's cricket 'on the map' - Welsh Fire's Sophie Luff

Welsh Fire’s Sophie Luff says women’s cricket will benefit from being in the spotlight as part of cricket’s flagship new 100-ball tournament The Hundred this summer.

Eight new city-based women's and men's teams will compete over five weeks after the competition was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine matches will be played as double-headers, with the women's fixtures played before the men's games at the same venues. Female players will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts.

