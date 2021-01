Skipper Andrew Balbirnie says Ireland are determined to beat Afghanistan in the ODI series which starts in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to help raise morale back home during these difficult times.

"We obviously want to win for ourselves but during this time it's probably as important, it not more important, to win for the people back home," said Balbirnie.

Thursday's match starts a three-match series which forms part of the qualifying cycle for the next World Cup.