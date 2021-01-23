'We wanted to spend time in his company' - White on 'great manager' Torrens

Ex-Ireland all-rounder Andrew White pays an emotional tribute to the team's former manager Roy Torrens who has died aged 72.

"For us who have tasted the success over the last 10 or 15 years, he was at the forefront of that as team manager. Team spirit was embodied by him and it’s no coincidence we had that success," said White, now chair of Ireland's selectors.

"He went to great lengths to tell me what a great cricketer he was. I remember asking him recently what sort of a player he was and he said:’You know David Gower and Andrew Flintoff. I was nothing like them. I could bat and I could bowl’."

