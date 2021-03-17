Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says he's looking forward to testing himself in first-class cricket after signing for Glamorgan for the first month of the season.

Balbirnie, 30, played in Glamorgan's 2020 T20 campaign and was top scorer but has not played first-class cricket since 2019.

The right-handed opening batsman joined the Welsh county as short-term batting cover as the Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are not likely to be available before May.