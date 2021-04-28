Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne says his spell at Glamorgan during the 2019 County Championship season helped him become one of the world’s leading batsmen.

The 26-year-old, who has returned to the Welsh county for the 2021 season, has moved up to number three in the world Test batting rankings since his last county stint there.

Labuschagne, who starred with the bat for Australia in the 2019 Ashes, currently averages 60 across 18 Test matches, and demonstrated his current form hitting 192 and 112 in his last two innings as Queensland won Australia's domestic competition, the Sheffield Shield.