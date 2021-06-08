The Hundred is coming to Cardiff and Wales rugby legend Shane Williams and Welsh Fire women's cricketers Alex Griffiths and Sophie Luff are looking forward to the start of the new tournament.

The new 100-ball competition will start in late July and Welsh Fire is one of eight brand new teams for the tournament with men's and women's sides.

Western Force duo Griffiths and Luff will be key figures for the Welsh Fire women's side, while Wales' record try-scorer Williams is an ambassador for the competition.

All three attended a Dynamos Cricket session with Cardiff schoolchildren at Sophia Gardens.