Rob Howley: Shane Williams welcomes rugby return of former Wales coach
Shane Williams welcomes the rugby return of former Wales coach Rob Howley, who will be part of the Canada backroom staff that faces Wayne Pivac's men on 3 July.
Howley will face Wales for the first time since his nine-month ban from rugby when Canada, where he is now assistant coach, visit Cardiff in July.
The ex-Wales coach was banned for 18 months - nine of them suspended - from 16 September 2019 for betting on matches, including Wales games.
In September 2020, he joined fellow former Wales captain Kingsley Jones' Canada coaching team.
