Euro 2020 Italy v England: Spine-tingling scenes as England players get overwhelming ovation before travelling to Wembley
Watch as the England squad board their coach to Wembley, but not before receiving an overwhelming and emotional ovation from fans prior to the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.
FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Italy v England
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Women's Cricket