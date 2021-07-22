The Hundred: Abtaha Maqsood of Birmingham Phoenix and Scotland tells BBC Sport her story
Scotland cricketer Abtaha Maqsood tells BBC Sport her journey, from being the only female in her junior team to representing Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. She hopes she can be a role model for other young Muslim women to follow their sporting dreams.
READ MORE: Pick your dream women's Hundred XI
Follow extensive live coverage of the The Hundred across BBC TV, iPlayer, digital platforms and radio.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- The Hundred